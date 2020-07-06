Robert Merton Deet, born March 9, 1945, passed away on June 17, 2020.
He was a loving husband to Marilyn (Potter) Deet for 56 years. They had three children, Susan Neal (deceased March 20, 2014), Ronald and wife Laura Deet, and Barbara Deet; three grandchildren, Lance Deet, Lukas Deet and Zoe Raster; and one great-grandchild, Matthew Beau Deet.
Robert was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967. He was also very proud that the Navy became a family tradition: Ron served for nine years working with airplanes on the carriers, Barb served for six years as a fire control tech and grandson Lance is still serving, since 2013, as a corpsman.
He was always a valued employee. He loved the Lord and was baptized into the Church in 1965. He is now resting with Jesus.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.