1/
Robert Merton Deet
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Merton Deet, born March 9, 1945, passed away on June 17, 2020.
He was a loving husband to Marilyn (Potter) Deet for 56 years. They had three children, Susan Neal (deceased March 20, 2014), Ronald and wife Laura Deet, and Barbara Deet; three grandchildren, Lance Deet, Lukas Deet and Zoe Raster; and one great-grandchild, Matthew Beau Deet.
Robert was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967. He was also very proud that the Navy became a family tradition: Ron served for nine years working with airplanes on the carriers, Barb served for six years as a fire control tech and grandson Lance is still serving, since 2013, as a corpsman.
He was always a valued employee. He loved the Lord and was baptized into the Church in 1965. He is now resting with Jesus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved