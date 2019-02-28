Robert Paul McDonald, 78, of New Bethlehem, died Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2019, peacefully at his residence.

Born Oct. 15, 1940, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Nathan Paul and Violet (Bittinger) McDonald. He married Peggy Lou (Milliron) on Sept. 29, 1962, and she preceded him in death on July 20, 2005.

Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1957 to 1960. He enjoyed his occupation as a farmer and linesman for Citizens Utilities.

He greatly enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Distant, and was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who referred to him as "Pop" and "Grandpop-pop."

He is survived by two children, Mark McDonald and wife Deborah of Inwood, West Virginia, and Patty Bailey and husband Brian of Seminole; four grandchildren, Ashley McDonald, Brianna Bailey, Brady Bailey and Brandon Bailey; two great-grandsons, Hayden Bailey and James Hollander; a brother, Wayne McDonald and wife Tracy of Dayton; and two sisters, Ada Curry and husband Irvin of Treasure Lake and Eleanor Anderson and husband William of Grove City.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Ryver officiating.

Interment will be in the Ringgold Cemetery, Ringgold, Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary