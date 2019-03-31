Robert "Bob" Paul Miller, age 80, of Rose Street, in Brookville, passed away surrounded by his loving family, during the late evening hours of Friday, March 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

Bob was born on May 14, 1938, to the late Paul "Piney" Jacob and Jane Henrietta (Shick) Miller, in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County.

On March 13, 1965, Bob married Estella Ilene (Alcorn) Miller in Oak Ridge; after 54 years of marriage, Estella survives him.

Bob served his country honorably after being drafted into the United States Army, stationed in Korea. He graduated from the Redbank Valley High School with the class of 1956 and then went on to be employed at Heffner Brothers prior to being drafted. After his service, he was employed by L.A. Leathers Co. and then A. Ferraro and Co., where he was well-known for making hundreds of Christmas baskets during the Christmas season. His final job was working for Ti-Brook/Trail King, and after 26 years, he retired in 2000.

Bob was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, as well as the Strattanville American Legion, Post No. 0249 and the Brookville Firemen's Club. Bob enjoyed his eight years serving on the Jefferson County Fair Board, and he was well-known for flipping burgers and grilling hot dogs during the fair. He also spent many years on the Laurel Festival Board. He enjoyed camping with his family, playing Bingo, watching the birds, and roller skating; roller skating is how he met Estella.

In addition to Estella, Bob is survived by one son, Randy (Molly) Miller of Brookville; one daughter, Debbie (Paul) Neal of Hagerstown, Maryland; five grandchildren, Michael (Sherry) Miller of Springdale, Maggie and Megan Miller of Brookville, and Hannah and Isaiah Neal of Hagerstown, Maryland; one great-granddaughter, Ember Miller of Springdale; and four siblings, Anna Sherman of Maryland, Margie Kay Bowser of New Bethlehem, Dennis Miller of Hawthorn, and Gail Miller of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Larry "Buck" Miller.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, also at the funeral home, beginning at 1 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Dennis Johnson.

Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson County.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, the In Home Solutions Hospice or the Brookville Cemetery Association. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 1, 2019