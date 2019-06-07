Robert Ray Wilson, 87, of DuBois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Sunrise of Dublin Assisted Living in Dublin, Ohio.

He was born on July 8, 1931, in Dayton, a son of the late Forrest and Pauline (Snyder) Wilson.

On Sept. 17, 1949, he married the former Eleanor Mary Martin. She preceded him in death on Dec. 2, 2017.

Robert attended Treasure Lake Church.

Mr. Wilson made a career of driving buses; he drove for many, many years for Continental and Fullington Trailways.

His enjoyments were ice cream and anything with a motor, and he especially liked race cars.

He is survived by three children, Barbara J. (Dale) Reed of Greensburg, Ken (Debra) Wilson of McDonald, and Ron (Lisa) Wilson of Dublin, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jason, Chad, Heidi, Doug, Kylie, Jordan, Alex and Jacob; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Louise Frock of Akron, Ohio, and Lois Tache of Dayton, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home, officiated Nick Rice. Interment will be at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Smicksburg.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 8, 2019