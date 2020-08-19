1/1
Robert Roy Kountz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Roy Kountz, 68, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Aug. 7, 2020.

Robert was the son of Rupert and Alice Kountz of State College, both of whom preceded him in death.

Bob is survived by his children, David and Cynthia; his grandchildren, Conner and Brea; and his sister Carol. He's also survived by his wife, Peggy, of Punxsutawney.

He was a graduate of State College Area High School, where he was a member of the band. He also participated in the Special Olympics, in which he won numerous track and field events.

As a resident of Punxsutawney, Bob enjoyed sharing Groundhog Day events with his friends and neighbors. In his spare time, Bob also enjoyed woodwork and crafting. He often gave away his unique creations as gifts.

Bob's funeral arrangements are under the care and trust of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.

A celebration of his life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney (corner of Mahoning and Church streets) on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at the church at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Gruver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his wife, Peggy, via the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home at 117 N. Jefferson St,. Punxsutawney, Pa 15767.

Condolences to Bob's family may be made at www.faitfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richard L Fait Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved