Robert Roy Kountz, 68, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Aug. 7, 2020.
Robert was the son of Rupert and Alice Kountz of State College, both of whom preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by his children, David and Cynthia; his grandchildren, Conner and Brea; and his sister Carol. He's also survived by his wife, Peggy, of Punxsutawney.
He was a graduate of State College Area High School, where he was a member of the band. He also participated in the Special Olympics, in which he won numerous track and field events.
As a resident of Punxsutawney, Bob enjoyed sharing Groundhog Day events with his friends and neighbors. In his spare time, Bob also enjoyed woodwork and crafting. He often gave away his unique creations as gifts.
Bob's funeral arrangements are under the care and trust of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
A celebration of his life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney (corner of Mahoning and Church streets) on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at the church at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Gruver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his wife, Peggy, via the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home at 117 N. Jefferson St,. Punxsutawney, Pa 15767.
Condolences to Bob's family may be made at www.faitfuneralhome.com.