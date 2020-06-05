The Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie, 76, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1944, in Winsted, Connecticut, a son of the late Roger Comstock McKie and Barbara Mae (Colt) McKie.
As a youth, he earned the honor of Eagle Scout as a member of the Boy Scouts. He graduated from the Gilbert School in 1962 and continued his education as a graduate of Springfield College, Andover Newton Theological Seminary and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of lieutenant during the Vietnam conflict. Dr. McKie served as pastor of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Punxsutawney; St. Paul's UCC, Trauger, and Trinity UCC, Greensburg. Additionally, he served as instructor in the Lay Ministry School of Penn West Conference, was a member of the board of directors of the Penn West Conference and the Hoffman Homes and belonged to countless committees.
Bob was an avid ferroequinologist (lover of the iron horse), photographer and singer. He sang bass in several barbershop choruses and most recently in the quartet Harmony Sounds, and was also an active member of the Westmoreland Choral Society. He was an enthusiastic member of the Ligonier Valley Railroad Association and faithfully served as the Greensburg Fire Department chaplain. Dr. McKie conti-nued his ministry conducting monthly services at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Bob cherished his family and friends, including his faithful feline companions, Flood, Tsunami, Sunshine and Beamer. He lived life to the fullest with his love of Jesus shining as a beacon of light to others. He truly left this world a better place and will be missed by many.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan "Sue" (Stokes) McKie; his sister, Betsy MacDonald of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; his brother, Richard McKie and wife Karen of Winsted, Connecticut; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews who were very special to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Donald MacDonald and Gary Rumgay and a sister-in-law, Helen Stokes.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Inc., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Rev. McKie will be honored with a memorial service by the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, where he faithfully served as chaplain, on Sunday at the conclusion of the visitation at 4 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, will be announced. Interment in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney, will take place at a later date.
Memorials in his memory may be made to Trinity Church, Action for Animals, Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to a charity of choice.
All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing, and the use of face masks is highly recommended. Visit www.kepplegraft.com for online condolences and the guestbook.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.