Robert T. "Bead" Divins, 88, of Sandy Township, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.



He was born on Dec. 22, 1930, in DuBois, to the late Robert F. and Helen (Thompson) Divins.



He married Glenda (Sones) Divins on Sept. 16, 1950. She survives. They graduated together in 1949 from Sandy High School.



Bead joined the U.S. Air Force for four years in 1950. After being discharged, he worked in the office at Triangle Auto Springs until he retired in 1993.



Bead was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the Williamsport Consistory. He was also a member of Garfield Lodge No. 559 and a lifetime member of the Sandy Hose Company. He was a Pittsburgh sports fan.



Bead was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Kaye; a brother, Glenn Davis; and an infant granddaughter, Traci Coccimiglio.



He is survived by his children, Marla (Gary) Coccimiglio of Punxsutawney, Randy (Sherri) Divins of DuBois and Robert G. (Kelly) Divins of DuBois; his sisters, Georgia (Charles) Becht of Milroy, Indiana, and Helen "Cindy" (Roger) Mann of Mount Calm, Texas; his grandchildren, Staci, Cheri, Carli, Wendy, Eric and Brad; and his great-grandchildren, Parker, Elliott, Andrew, Isaac, Jordan and Jaysa.



Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, and on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.



Following Thursday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel, with Pastor Corben Russell officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 16 Denton Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 or to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois.



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 26, 2019