God called one of his angels, Robin Bass-Buterbaugh, home Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 49.
Robin was the true matriarch of her family, a loving and devoted wife, mother, "Mimi," sister, daughter, daughter-in-law and friend.
Above all else was her love for her family: her husband of 25 years, Chas Buterbaugh; her daughter, Octivia Miller and husband Q'Taurious "Quesey" Miller; her son, clone and sports buddy Dominique; the new apple of her eye, grandson Michael; her parents, Mr. James and Mrs. Idella Heyward of Hephzibah, Georgia; her sister, Jamie Cooper and her husband Ortay Cooper and son Ethan; her brother, Robert Bass Jr. of Hephzibah, Georgia; and her father- and mother-in-law, Mr. Joseph and Mrs. Rose Buterbaugh of Big Run.
She will also be deeply missed by her very close cousins, Weldon Hatcher and Annette Borum, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Robin was known for her love of Minnie Mouse, Harry Potter and all sports, but especially Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and her beloved Lakers and her Pittsburgh Steelers, and would go toe-to-toe talking sports with whoever dared to try her. She had a smile, beauty, strength and grace that lit up any room she entered and will be irreplaceable.
A private service for family and close friends was held on Feb. 1, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah, Georgia.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, handled the arrangements. The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Robin's memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 5, 2020