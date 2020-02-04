Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
For more information about
Robin Bass-Buterbaugh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Bass-Buterbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Bass-Buterbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Bass-Buterbaugh Obituary
God called one of his angels, Robin Bass-Buterbaugh, home Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 49.
Robin was the true matriarch of her family, a loving and devoted wife, mother, "Mimi," sister, daughter, daughter-in-law and friend.
Above all else was her love for her family: her husband of 25 years, Chas Buterbaugh; her daughter, Octivia Miller and husband Q'Taurious "Quesey" Miller; her son, clone and sports buddy Dominique; the new apple of her eye, grandson Michael; her parents, Mr. James and Mrs. Idella Heyward of Hephzibah, Georgia; her sister, Jamie Cooper and her husband Ortay Cooper and son Ethan; her brother, Robert Bass Jr. of Hephzibah, Georgia; and her father- and mother-in-law, Mr. Joseph and Mrs. Rose Buterbaugh of Big Run.
She will also be deeply missed by her very close cousins, Weldon Hatcher and Annette Borum, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Robin was known for her love of Minnie Mouse, Harry Potter and all sports, but especially Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and her beloved Lakers and her Pittsburgh Steelers, and would go toe-to-toe talking sports with whoever dared to try her. She had a smile, beauty, strength and grace that lit up any room she entered and will be irreplaceable.
A private service for family and close friends was held on Feb. 1, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah, Georgia.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, handled the arrangements. The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the local arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Robin's memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -