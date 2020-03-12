|
|
Roger Clayton Witter, 80, of Marchand, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Born April 27, 1939 in Wellsville, New York, he was a son of the late Francis Witter and Florence (Gowdy) Witter. He was the widower of Clara Mary "Sis" (Shaffer) Witter, who died in 1991.
Roger was a graduate of Addison High School in Addison, New York. He worked in the gas well industry, where he had previously worked as a drilling superintendent for Delta Drilling of Tyler, Texas. He also was a supervisor at Fox Oil and Gas, Washington, Pa. He had been a state oil and gas inspector for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Finally, he was a co-owner and founder of the Squeaky Oil Company, Rochester Mills.
At home, he loved working on his woodpile and on various household chores. He loved traveling throughout the world. Roger took trips to Alaska, Australia and New Zealand. He also looked forward to his fishing trips to Canada, which he took twice a year, where he loved fishing for walleye. Another joy of Roger's was riding his Honda Goldwing trike.
He was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association. He also attended the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney.
Roger is survived by his children, Lori Sue (Witter) Deitman and husband Kirtus of Commodore, and Gregory A. Witter and companion, Donna Nehrig of Indiana. His surviving siblings include: Donald Witter and wife Janice of Mannsville, New York; Mary Witter of Altmar, New York; Jerome Witter and wife Shirley of Addison, New York; and Donna Knowles and husband Jerry Lee of Addison, New York. Two grandchildren survive him: Nicole Deitman and fiancé Mark Crow of Atlanta, and Jesse Deitman and wife Ashley of Punxsutawney. Roger is also survived by his companion and fellow traveler, Christine Merritt of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
In addition to his wife and parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Witter.
Friends will be received Sunday, March 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. His funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with Pastor Clint Phillips officiating.
Following cremation by Rairigh-Bence Crematory, he will be interred in Green-wood Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church 203 Woodland Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 13, 2020