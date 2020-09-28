Roger Lee Baird, 68, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born in Bolivar, on June 19, 1952, a son of the late Robert P. Baird, Sr. and Beatrice (Gibson) Baird.
Mr. Baird served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
Roger worked as an over the road trucker for 30 years; he also worked for Betts Trucking, Perfetti Trucking and at Universal Well Service. In order to provide for his family, he worked hard and did his best.
He will be remembered as a stubborn, awesome, caring, good dad.
Roger enjoyed watching Western shows and the Steelers; he previously enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his companion, Christina Catherine Ballinger of Punxsutawney; daughter Jessica Baird of Punxsutawney; three sons, Roger Baird and wife Charly of Anchorage, Alaska, Jason Roselli of DuBois and Joshua Burdick of Rimersburg; six grandchildren, Adam, Andrew and Alyssa Jones, Malachi, Ezra and Edyn Baird; four bro-thers, Robert P. Baird, Jr. and wife Norma of Johnstown, Randy Baird, Rodney Baird, and Clark Baird, all of Bolivar; and one sister, Belinda Betts of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joann Baird; daughter Julie Jones; and two brothers, Richard and Keith Baird.
There will be no visitation or viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
His ashes will be interred at Bethel Cemetery in Bolivar.
