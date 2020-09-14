1/
Ronald E. Coleman
1954 - 2020
Ronald E. Coleman, 66, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mulberry Square.
He was born Aug. 18, 2020, to Donald E. and Dorothy (Vallies) Coleman in Punxsutawney.
Ron was a graduate of Jeff Tech. He was a mechanic, working on cars, trucks and heavy equipment. He enjoyed dirt track racing, hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie J. (Wainwright) Coleman, Punxsutawney; a son, Daniel E. Coleman, Punxsutawney; a sister, Bonnie Sallack and husband Marc, Punxsutawney; and two nieces Marcy and Katelynn Sallack.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Interment will follow in Bowers Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
