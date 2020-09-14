Ronald E. Coleman, 66, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mulberry Square.
He was born Aug. 18, 2020, to Donald E. and Dorothy (Vallies) Coleman in Punxsutawney.
Ron was a graduate of Jeff Tech. He was a mechanic, working on cars, trucks and heavy equipment. He enjoyed dirt track racing, hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie J. (Wainwright) Coleman, Punxsutawney; a son, Daniel E. Coleman, Punxsutawney; a sister, Bonnie Sallack and husband Marc, Punxsutawney; and two nieces Marcy and Katelynn Sallack.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Interment will follow in Bowers Cemetery.
