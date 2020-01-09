Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Ronald E. McDonald


1966 - 2020
Ronald E. McDonald Obituary
Ronald E. McDonald, 53, of Punxsutawney, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born June 17, 1966, to Ed Grassel and Gloria Donnelly in Almont, Michigan.
He was self-employed as an independent operator for Bimbo Bakeries. Ron was a member of Paris Companies Bowling Team. He enjoyed bowling, golf, watching football with his son, cooking, baking and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by a son, Dustin E. McDonald, Punxsutawney; a brother, Roy and wife Anna Grassel, Macomb Township, Michigan; a brother, Robert and wife Herminia Grassel, Marlette, Michigan; a brother, Raymond and wife Rowena McDonald, Marlette, Michigan; a sister, Rena Boadway, Lapeer, Michigan; a sister, Karen and husband DeWayne Reeves, Iron Mountain, Michigan; a brother, David L. and wife Kelly McDonald, Punxsutawney; two grandsons, Deacon and Brycen McDonald; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria J. McDonald and Edward Grassel, and his brother, Rick McDonald.
Friends will be received from 3 until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
