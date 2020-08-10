Ronald G. Peiffer, 92, of Indiana, Pa., formerly of Rochester Mills, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The son of Jesse A. and Frances M. (Lowman) Peiffer, he was born on April 10, 1928, in Rochester Mills.
Ronald served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from December 1945 until October 1947, earning the rank of MOMM3. His tour included service in the Pacific Theatre.
Ronald received a diploma from Vale Technical Institute in Blairsville.
He married Joann (Winebark) Peiffer on Aug. 10, 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10, 2020.
Until recently, Ronald attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Punxsutawney. He was very active volunteering and helping with mission work at home and overseas.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry for 40 years, retiring from Consol Energy.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Joann Peiffer of Indiana; his two daughters, Linda Peiffer of Indiana and Pamela Bartlebaugh and husband Ronald of Penn Run; his sister, Beverly Elliott and husband Robert of Hillsdale; sister-in-law Carol (Winebark) Getty and husband Rich of Marion Center; three brothers-in-law, Duane Winebark and wife Joyce (Elliott) of Shelby, Montana, Dwight Winebark and wife Nancy (Williard) of Rossiter, and Tom Winebark and wife Sue (Hoover) of Troy, Montana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Avanelle Doris (Gene) McMahan, Laverne (Bob) Harbridge, Rothard (Jean) Peiffer, Jean (Bozy) King and Patricia (Bill) Heeter.
In accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, private services will be held for his immediate family at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Family friend Pastor Jim Smith will officiate.
Interment will be at the Mahoning Union Cemetery in Marchand.
The observance of graveside military honors will be provided by members of the U.S. Navy.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the World Gospel Missions at P.O. Box 948, Marion, IN 46952.
