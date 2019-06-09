Ronald L. Siebert, 72, of Punxsutawney, died on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on June 21, 1946, in San Francisco, California, he was the son of the late Glennon and Connie (Lewis) Siebert.



He retired from The Department of Veterans Affairs, where he worked as a Computer Entry Specialist.



Ronald was a veteran of the United States Air Force.



He was a loving dad who also loved the Lord, making music and making people laugh.



He is survived by two daughters, Grace Thorsen and Joy Waganheim; his sweetheart, Cathy Brocious; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Phil and Glenn Siebert.



There will be no public visitation, and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 10, 2019