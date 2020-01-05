|
Ronald Leon Shugarts, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1930, in Troutville, a son of the late Norman Forrest Shugarts and Willa Mae (Schoch) Shugarts.
On May 2, 1964, he married his sweetheart, Martha G. Gibson. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. Martha survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Ron was a member of the First Church of God in Punxsutawney. He was always full of gratitude for God's direction in his life.
Mr. Shugarts was a humble, brilliant man who worked in banking for 43 years until his retirement in 1991. His banking career began in Sykesville; he then took a position with Punxsy National Bank and remained through the various changes from Keystone National Bank to Integra Bank.
Ron loved walking and will be remembered as a familiar face on the sidewalks of Punxsutawney. He and his wife, Martha, put in many walking miles on the sidewalks, usually five miles a day for many years. His most recent enjoyments were crypto quotes and crossword puzzles. He also previously enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his wife, Martha, he is survived by one son, Douglas Jon Shugarts of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Norman F. Shugarts, Jr. and William O. Shugarts.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by pastors Bill Young and Dave Risik.
Interment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Shugarts' memory to the or the .
