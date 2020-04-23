|
Ronald Paul Beck, 78, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at West Hickory Haven in Michigan.
He was born in Punxsutawney on Nov. 27, 1941, a son to the late Paul Joseph Beck and Lillian Mae (Motter) Beck.
He graduated in 1959 as senior class president, from Punxsutawney High School. He earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Michigan in 1972.
He was an elder at the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Punxsutawney and a lifetime member of the Punxsutawney Area Historical Genealogical Society. He published "The Legend of the Groundhog Weatherman" book in 1967, and followed the AKC Brittany Club. His interests include, hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, singing and training bird dogs.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Joan Beck; his three children, David (Shirley) Beck, Stephen Beck and Katie (Jerry) Karch; and three step-children, Michelle (Scott Bailey) Plecha, Elizabeth Plecha and Nathan (Jennifer) Plecha; two sisters, Rita (DeWayne) Knisely and Arlene (John) Bowers; eight grandchildren; and numerous aunts, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial will be held in Punxsutawney at a later date.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020