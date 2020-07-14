Ronette Jewel Schepis, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a brain tumor that she unknowingly suffered with for over five years.
She was born on June 29, 1963, the daughter of the late Ronald Dale Ishman and Beverly Ann (Buck) Ishman.
On May 18, 1996, she became the wife of James Alan Schepis. Together, they enjoyed 23 years of marriage.
Ronette was lovingly known as "the Wild Child" to many of her friends and acquaintances. She previously worked as a bartender at Murdock's and other local bars; she liked to talk to the customers and enjoyed her work.
Her husband, Jim, and daughter, Haley, were her biggest enjoyments in life; she loved them dearly. She loved to travel with them and dine out. She also loved her dog of 16 years, Ruffy.
Ronette lived life to the fullest and made wonderful memories with her daughter and sisters right up to the end; they recently enjoyed spending time together.
She was a loving and caring person who always put others before herself; her kindness will be dearly missed by many.
In addition to her husband, Jim, and daughter, Haley, she is survived by three sisters, ZeeDale Baron and husband Victor of Virginia, Melanie Austin and husband Dale of New York and Valarie Swiatkowski of New York, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Janet Chiplis.
A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the First Church of God, Punxsutawney. The family looks forward to seeing everyone.
Memorial donations may be made in Ronette's memory to Lisa's Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or the American Cancer Society
.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.