Rose M. Ashenfelter


1931 - 2019
Rose M. Ashenfelter Obituary
Rose M. Ashenfelter, 88, Rossiter, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born April 29, 1931, in Rossiter, a daughter of the late Philomena (Pennett) and Joseph A. Senott.
On July 20, 1974, she married John T. Ashenfelter, who preceded her in death on March 20, 1991.
Rose worked as a loan officer for the Keystone National Bank for 24 years and previously at an insurance office in Indiana.
She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church of Punxsutawney, the Altar Rosary Society and the Punxsutawney Country Club.
She was an avid reader who enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
Surviving relatives include two sisters, Catherine Senott of Rossiter and Mary Mancuso of Reynoldsville; two nieces, Alice Mancuso of Reynoldsville and Jamie Doyle of Franklin; three nephews, Father Anthony J. Mancuso of California, Joseph R. Senott and wife Kelly of Ohio, and Jason Doyle of Ohio; and two great-nieces, Rachael and Ava Senott.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a bro-ther, Joseph Senott.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at SS.C.D. Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Rose, to SS.C.D. Church, 616 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to the SS.C.D. School, 205 N. Chestnut St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 14 to May 15, 2019
