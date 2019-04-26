Ross W. Ananea, 74, of Euclid Avenue in Brookville, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1944, to the late Jess Sr. and Mildred (Palmer) Ananea, in Punxsutawney.

Ross graduated from the Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1960, and then graduated from the DuBois Business College with the Class of 1962.

On May 21, 1966, Ross married Caron (Rowan) Ananea in Brookville; after almost 53 years of marriage, Caron survives him.

He had spent time in the Army Reserves, and he previously worked for the Hanley Brick Company/Glen Gary in Summerville, J.A. Kohlhepp and Sons in DuBois and Lezzer Lumber Co. in DuBois.

Ross was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville.

Ross loved sports all of his life, and he played for Crooks on the Brookville Area Softball League and for the Brookville Grays. He was known for coaching and umpiring Little League games and loved watching his grandsons play sports, giving advice and correcting their skills, even into their thirties. He was also a big Penn State football fan.

Ross was willing to help anyone, and he was a dedicated, hard worker. He liked being a handyman with skills in many different areas. Ross was very sociable with a great sense of humor and contagious smile. He loved to make others laugh, and to his family he was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend, someone people can look up to. He also enjoyed activities such as gardening, hunting and, most importantly, spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Caron, Ross is survived by one son, Ross "JR" W. Ananea Jr. and wife Connie; five siblings, Mary "Shorty" Dooley of New Jersey, Jess Ananea Jr. of Frostburg, Joe (Maria) Ananea of Williamsport, Paul (Diane) Ananea of Brookville, and Jack Ananea of Frostburg; two grandsons, Jory (Brittany) Ananea and Jaren Ananea; and two great-grandchildren, Anakin and Atticus Ananea.

In addition to his parents, Ross is preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Ciemancky and Helen Wolfe; his brother, Anthony "Turk" Ananea; and two infant brothers, Donald and Edward.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA15825. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 10 a.m., and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ross's name to the Brookville Area Food Pantry or to the Brookville Little League. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.