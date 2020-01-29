|
|
Roxy Ann (Brewer) Doty, 91, of Rochester Mills, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Punxsutawney.
The daughter of Paul L. Brewer and Anna M. (Henry) Brewer, she was born on Sept. 11, 1928, in Marchand.
Roxy married Reese Earl Doty on Dec. 31, 1984, and they shared over 14 years of marriage together.
She attended the Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church.
Roxy was very active in the Mahoning Hills Senior Citizens Center. She, and her late husband Reese, were two of the first community members, who, from the grand opening of the senior center, regularly attended center activities. Roxy still regularly attended the center four times a week. She was particularly fond of her group of lady friends at the center.
She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved cat, Goldie.
She is survived by her nieces, Elaine Woods and Sandra Pardee Pearce, and her nephew, Jim Doty, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Roxy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reese Doty, on Oct. 18, 1998; her two brothers, Paul and Carl Brewer; and her sister, Gladys Chesley.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with Pastor Carl White officiating. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020