Roy "Buck" Fetterman
1943 - 2020
Roy "Buck" Fetterman, 77, of Rossiter, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born June 27, 1943, to Clay and Edna Belle (Spencer) Fetterman in Clearfield County.
Buck served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was a heavy equipment operator for numerous coal companies. He retired from Northern Cambria Fuel in 2005. After retirement, Buck served as a Banks Township supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, working on projects in his garage and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, June (Fisher) Fetterman, Rossiter; two sons and a daughter, Larry "Chip" Fetterman and wife Pam, Rossiter, Rodney "Rock" Fetterman and wife Teri, Glen Campbell, and Carol "Candy" Wetzel and husband Ken Jr., Rossiter; three grandchildren, Kalyn Everett and husband Seth, Becca Strong and Quenton Strong; close friends of the family, Chloe, Adam and Ethan Wright; a sister, Jean Williams and husband Clark; two brothers, Sam Fetterman Sr. and wife Sis and Ted Fetterman and spouse Brenda, all of Rossiter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. on Thursday until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Urey.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
DEC
3
Service
01:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
