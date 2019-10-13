Home

Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Roy George Beech


1947 - 2019
Roy George Beech Obituary
Roy George Beech, 72, of Rochester Mills, passed away unexpectedly at home on Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born on June 15, 1947, in White Oak, a son of the late Bernard W. and Ida Belle (Hall) Beech.
On April 9, 1966, he married the former Joyce Ann Haines. Together, they enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Joyce survives and resides in Rochester Mills.
Roy worked as a cabinet maker and foreman in the mill room for Zell Brothers. The company, which was originally in McKeesport, later moved to York County. Roy was patient in teaching others the art of cabinetry one on one, and he also helped others learn through an adult education class.
He was a hardworking man who was always busy doing something around the house, often not stopping until the sun went down in the evening. He was generous and kind and was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors and friends. In his younger years, he liked to play softball and enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his entire life. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by three daughters, Michelle McAllister and husband Ken of Jeannette, DeAnn Beech and Patrick Palmer of Leland, North Carolina, and Pamela Beech and Luis Rivera of Wrightsville; four grandchildren, Asia Rivera and Kyle Wilson, Austin Rivera, Evan McAllister and Peter Rivera; one brother, Raymond Beech and wife Cheryl of White Oak; one sister, Myring Walker of Elizabeth; two sisters-in-law, Donna Beech of North Huntington and Linda Beech of McKeesport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bernard Beech; and two nephews, Russell Walker and Jacob Beech.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Tom Topar.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
