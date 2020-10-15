Ruby "Doris" "Granny" (Caylor) Kennedy, 93, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Granny was born Feb. 25, 1927, to the late Emery and Mary (Polly Reed) Caylor in Ringgold. She married Irvin "Jake" Kennedy on Sept. 11, 1947; he preceded her in passing on July 8, 1976.
Granny attended school in Ringgold. She worked at Sylvania, the Stanton Store and Jefferson Manor before retiring.
Granny was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church and belonged to the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them.
Granny is survived by two sons, Dean (Cindy) Kennedy and Allen (Kim) Kennedy; three daughters, Mary Lou Martz, Vickie (Butch) Park and Mollie (Dave) Hoffman; 11 grandchildren, Marissa Kennedy, Michaela Kennedy, Jacob Kennedy, Dan Kennedy, Randy Martz, Roger Martz, Rusty Martz, Bridget O'Brien, Missy Monnoyer, Autumn Dinger and Lacy Barr; 11 great-grandchildren, Megan Bish, Adam Martz, Emily Martz, Ali Brooks, Blake Dinger, Vance Dinger, Gavin Barr, Morgan Monnoyer, Julie Monnoyer, Lexie O'Brien and Mason O'Brien; two great-great-grandchildren, Brantley Bish and Kaylee Bish; one brother, Emery "Spud" (Roxie) Caylor; and one sister, Betty "Tip" Snyder.
In addition to her husband and parents, Granny was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Caylor and Harry Caylor; three sisters, Emogene Lingenfelter, Frances Hartman and Josephine Snyder; and one son in law, Don Martz.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Stanton United Methodist Church or St. Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery. Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place at St. Johns (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.