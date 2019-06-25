|
Russell P. Ross, age 62, of Reynoldsville, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on Nov. 23, 1956, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Franklin and Wilda Jane (Depp) Ross.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a truck driver in the coal industry.
Russell is survived by a stepdaughter, Cassie Luzier and husband Brandon of Virginia; a brother, Ray Ross and wife Gail of Clearfield; sister-in-law Betty Ross of Reynoldsville; and three step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Richard Ross and Robert Ross.
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 26, 2019