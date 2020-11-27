1/
Ruth E. (Erskine) Medinger
Ruth E. (Erskine) Medinger, 75, of North Side, Pittsburgh, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Harry (Gervae) Medinger, Crystal Medinger and Larry Medinger; her grandchildren, Rachel, Alyssa and Bret; and her siblings, Richard Erskine and Arlene Lopinto.
She was preceded in death Harry Medinger and her daughter, Naomie Medinger.
Family will welcome friends on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Schellhaas Funeral Home, Inc., 388 Center Avenue, West View, PA 15229. A service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Those attending should be prepared to follow all COVID-19 health guidelines, including the wearing of a face mask. The funeral home also kindly asks that you limit your time spent with the family, and occupancy restrictions will be enforced.
Ruth was very proud of her grandchildren. She played piano and loved the Lord. She also loved the ocean, beach and shells. Ruth loved nothing more than being with her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter: 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
