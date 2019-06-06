Home

Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-8200
Sally Faye (Rearic) Geer


Sally Faye (Rearic) Geer


1946 - 2019
Sally Faye (Rearic) Geer Obituary
Sally Faye Rearic Geer, 72, of Punxsutawney, passed away June 3, 2019, unexpectedly in her home.
Sally was born to Lillian and Dale Rearic on Oct. 20, 1946, in Brackenridge. She was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
Sally married the love of her life, the late Merwin (Ralph) Geer, on Aug. 23, 1975.
She loved to travel with her late husband, as well as visiting her family and collecting Native American memorabilia.
Sally is survived by her stepdaughter, Sonya (Geer) Stepp of Ripley, New York; her stepson, Mark Geer of Phoenix, Arizona; and a niece, Jackie Cochran of North Carolina. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a great-niece and great-nephew.
Funeral arrangements for Sally are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/ or to your local animal shelter, as Sally was an avid animal lover. Condolences can be left for Sally's family and friends on the website of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 7, 2019
