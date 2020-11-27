1/1
Sally Heitzenrater
1934 - 2020
Sally Heitzenrater, 86, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Community Care Center in Alliance.
She was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Punxsutawney, daughter of the late Howard and Mary (Woods) Sprankle.
Sally earned her bachelor's degree at Indiana University. She worked as an art teacher. Sally was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran in McCandless. She was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed art, painting and nature.
Her husband, Robert I. Heitzenrater, preceded her in death in 1997.
Survivors include two sons, Dwight (Wendy) Heitzenrater of Slippery Rock and Troy (Cheryl) Heitzenrater of Salem, and four grandchildren, Justin, Jenna, Jessica and Samantha.
Besides her parents and husband, a brother, Richard Sprankle, also preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Stark Memorial with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. For the safety of the Heitzenrater family, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Round Top Cemetery in Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.
If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support, at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.
You can share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.
To view Sally's obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
