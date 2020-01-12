|
Sally Jane Lantz, 74, of Valier, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Valier to the late William McHenry and Chloe (Shuler) Postlewait.
On April 20, 1963, she married James Leroy Lantz, and together they enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Jim survives and resides in Valier.
Sally was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed baking, knitting, gardening and making her homemade macaroni and cheese for her grandchildren. She was a member of the Gateway Church of Christ in DuBois, where her husband serves as pastor. In the past, she served as an active member of the Valier community center and enjoyed volunteering with the Valier homecoming.
In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by three children, Sara Jane Neal and husband Mitch of Valier, Amanda D. Ott and William of Punxsutawney and Matthew and Suzie Lantz of Rochester Mills. She had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Adrianne, David, Kelsey, Steven, James, Sara, Morgan, Alex, Natalie, Aria and Ruby. She will also be missed by her special nieces, Lynda Lloyd Fuchs (Jeffrey), Leah and Marla, as well her beloved dog, Gabby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clark (Pat) Long; sister Margaret (Peggy) Youngblood; and an infant niece, Chloe Ann Lloyd.
There will be no viewing at Sally's request. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A memorial service will follow at a later date. The family requests that donations in memory of Sally be made to the Gateway Church of Christ or Indiana VNA Hospice.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 13, 2020