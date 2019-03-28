Samuel C. Shaffer, 87, of Ringgold, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Samuel was born Sept. 28, 1931, in Dry Ridge to the late Samuel B. and Elise (Brocious) Shaffer.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Samuel was a graduate of Bob Jones University, earning his degree in ministry. He had a strong faith in God and was very involved in the Countryside Baptist Church, where he was a member.

His hobbies were carpentry, hunting, gardening and doing small engine repair. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Olive E. (Shick) Shaffer, whom he married March 25, 1955. With Sam's love of carpentry, together they built their home and celebrated 64 years of marriage and four children, Ronald C. Shaffer and Jayne of Rossiter, Samuel M. Shaffer of Ringgold and his girlfriend Mary Ann Ramires, Kathy Shaffer and husband David of Ringgold and Arlene E. Gruver and husband Kalvin of New Salem; and seven grandchildren, Melissa Brothers, Christopher Shaffer, Jenifer Wright, Kelly Nanni, Mark Shaffer, Seairra Rudolph and Kelsey Gruver. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rebecca Sue, and grandchild, Triscia Gruver. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Shick, Doris Shick, Lois Jones, Guy Shaffer, Norma Shaffer and Carl "Skip" Shaffer.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral home in Punxsutawney with additional viewing from 10 until 11 am, time of service on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Countryside Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Pendley officiating.

Interment will follow at Dry Ridge Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.

Please make Memorial contributions in Mr. Shaffer's name to the Countryside Baptist Church, PO Box 422, Punxsutawney, PA. 15767.