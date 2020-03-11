|
|
Samuel E. "Sam" Smith, 59, of Punxsutawney, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1960, in Punxsutawney, a son of Norma L. (Frantz), who survives, and the late Samuel Smith.
On March 6, 1994, he married Shelley D. (Stahlman) Smith, who survives.
Sam graduated from Jeff Tech in 1978. He began his working career with the P&N Coal Company and worked with them for several years before going elsewhere. He then returned to the company in 2001 and became the head of maintenance for the last couple of years.
He loved and enjoyed his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars.
In addition to his wife, Shelley, and mother, Norma, he is survived by four children, daughter Jacki Zatsick and husband Greg of Falls Creek, Michele Smith of Nicktown, Pa., Dakota Smith and wife Savanna of Punxsutawney and Bo Smith of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren, Shyana Burger, Kourtney Zatsick, Brayden Zatsick and Remi Grace Smith; two brothers, Brian Smith and wife Juanita of Punxsutawney and Tim Smith and wife Chris of Coolspring; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Smith.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Young officiating.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 12, 2020