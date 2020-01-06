Home

Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Samuel Mennetti
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Saints Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church
Samuel Paul Mennetti


1937 - 2020
Samuel Paul Mennetti, 82, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Punxsutawney, and raised in the outskirts of Anita by his mother Helen (Aaron) and father Paul Mennetti.
Sam and his beloved wife, Lois Jean (Dinger) Mennetti recently celebrated their 61st anniversary on Nov. 3.
He was a 1956 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School.
Sam was a proud employee of Stockdale Mine Supply as a driver salesman for over 30 years. He was a member of Saints Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church.
He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting for that big buck, dedicating his time to the annual SS.C.D. Lawn Festival, gardening and wine making. He was a man who truly enjoyed staying busy, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Sam was the father to three children, Laurie Lettie and husband Rex, Jeffrey Mennetti and wife Lisa (Lowmaster), and Tracy Bash and husband Jerry, all residing close by in Punxsutawney. He is survived by six grandchildren, Joelle DiTucci, Jera Mennetti, Danica Piovesan, Logan Mennetti, Luke Mennetti and Jaci Mennetti. He was also blessed with a great-grandchild, Thaddeus Piovesan. He is also survived by brothers Thomas Mennetti and wife Suzanne of South Carolina, Richard Mennetti and wife Sandy of Erie, and Robert Mennetti and wife "Chickie" of Punxsutawney, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Ross.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass in honor of Sam will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Saints Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Sam, to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the SS.C.D. School/Lawn Festival.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
