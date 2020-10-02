Sara J "Sally" (Weaver) Collins passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot on Oct. 2, 2020, after battling a long illness.
Born Oct. 27, 1937, in Clearfield, she was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and the Shadyside School of Nursing.
On May 14, 1960, she was married to W. Barry Collins of Brackenridge.
Upon graduating from nursing school, she worked as a registered nurse in various hospitals in Ohio and Pennsylvania before finding her true calling working with the elderly as director of nursing in nursing homes beginning in Avon, Connecticut. Upon moving back to the Pittsburgh area, she continued in that capacity for several nursing homes in Allegheny and Butler counties over the past 40 years. She dedicated her life to taking care of others.
She will be remembered by all for her caring nature, tireless work ethic and wonderful sense of humor that touched everyone she came in contact with.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, W. Barry Collins of Butler; her sons, Gregg W. Collins and Gary T. Collins; four grandchildren, Ian, Jarred, Nicholas and Samantha; and her brother, David Weaver, as well as countless friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sara J. (Pearce) Weaver and Silas A. Weaver of Punxsutawney; her grandson, Zane A. Collins; her sister, Anna Mae Hiles of Punxsutawney; and her brothers, Rob Weaver of Carlisle and Ted Weaver of Littleton, Colorado.
In accordance with Sally's wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Her ashes will be interred at Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Bell Township, Jefferson County.
