Sara Maxine (Hollis) Edge, 73, of Fountain, Florida, passed away on March 15, 2019, at The Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Chipley, Florida.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1945, in Punxsutawney, to the late John Laird and Helen Yoder Hollis.

Sara was a graduate of West Penn Nursing School in Pittsburgh. She then served as a nurse in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of first lieutenant. She went on to graduate with her BSN from Arizona State University in 1974. She graduated first in her class, earning a nearly perfect QPA with all A's and only one B in organic chemistry.

Sara was a retired home health nurse who worked and lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1979.

Sara is survived by two sons, Vincent Edge of Fountain, Florida, and Alex Edge of Sumter County, Florida; four brothers, John Hollis of Johnstown, Timothy Hollis of Panama City, Florida, and David and James Hollis, both of Punxsutawney; and two sisters, Amy Taladay and Molly Hollis, both of Punxsutawney.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Neal of Punxsutawney.

A memorial service will be held in July at the Frostburg Community Center. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary