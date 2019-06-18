Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home.



She was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Baltimore Maryland.



Sarah loved crafting. She made many cross stitch projects and also ceramics. She was great at throwing parties for her family and cruising in the convertible with her grandchildren.



Aside from her craftwork, she was an avid James Bond movie fan and knew all of them by heart. She was known as "Shy Lady" when she used to talk on the CB radio. Sarah also loved Bingo and playing games on the computer, but most of all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandma. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Brown of Punxsutawney. They were married Dec. 30, 1966. She is also survived by one son, Robert E. Brown and wife Aimee of Curwensville; one daughter, Katherine Anne Brown Anderson of Big Run; one brother, Phillip Krowe and wife Rosa of Hollywood, California; two sisters, Joan Cerroto and husband Anthony of Baltimore, Maryland, and Ramona Nuggett of Mexico; her beloved grandchildren, Hannah Jean Montgomery and husband Jason Douglas Montgomery, Veronica Margaret Anderson and fiancé Ryan J. Nichols, Ava R. Brown and Matthew Brown; and great-grandchildren Dean Marshall Montgomery and Max Elliott Montgomery. She is also survived by her best friend, Rose Hall of Big Run.



She was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Krowe.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.



The funeral service and interment will be private for immediate family.



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 19, 2019