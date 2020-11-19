Sarah Long O'Brien, a native of Punxsutawney, died at the age of 75 on Nov. 16, 2020, at Advent Hospital in Orlando, Florida, after a battle with lung cancer.
"Sally" was born in Punxsutawney on April 3, 1945, the daughter of Jesse P. Long and Betty Stear Long. She was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School (1963) and Bowling Green State University (1967), and had a master's degree in education from the University of Central Florida.
She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston for five years, then was a teacher in Seminole and Orange County, Florida, for more than 30 years. Sally was especially talented in the education of handicapped children and those with learning disabilities.
She was a serious Boston Red Sox fan, and also an avid fan of the Orlando Magic NBA team, holding season tickets since the team was founded. When former Punxsutawney resident Chuck Daly became the Magic coach for two seasons, Sally was in basketball heaven, since he was a family friend.
Sally was a highly skilled bridge player, a member of P.E.O. (Chapter V, Florida) and Phi Mu, and was active in Groundhog Day meetings in Florida.
Sally is survived by daughter Susan Mitchell of Los Angeles (Rob); daughter Ann O'Brien of Carbondale, Colorado; two grandchildren; her partner of 50 years, James E. O'Brien of Maitland, Florida; brother David W. Long of Raleigh, North Carolina (Nina); one niece; one nephew; and three cousins.
She loved going every year to Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith, New Hampshire, where her parents had a summer home for 50 years. She was a resident of Maitland, Florida, since 1974. Sally had many close friends who knew her for decades, and she was loved by all.
Please consider making a donation to P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) by going to donations.peointernational.org.
P.E.O. awards scholarships and makes educational loans to women.