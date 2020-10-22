Sherman "Jack" Gaston, 90, of Cloe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
Jack was born on Aug. 1, 1930, in Rossiter, and was the ninth of 12 children of the late Aaron Gaston and Minta (Segar) Gaston. He married loving wife Patricia Jean (States) Gaston on May 22, 1954; she survives. They've been married for 66 years.
Jack was a graduate of Marion Center High School. He was employed most of his working life as a welder at Lombard Manufacturing in Punxsutawney and Sam Jack Drilling of Indiana, Pa. He was also a member of the First Church of God.
In his younger years, Jack enjoyed hunting and was an ace baseball player with a mean curveball. In his later years, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with family and friends. His infamous hole-in-one at age 81 was a great source of pride, but you probably already knew that.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, Jack is survived by three daughters, Joy Brosius and husband Randy of Knoxdale, Jill Gaston Doan and husband David of Arnold, Maryland, and Jena Gaston Prokopchuk of Morgantown, West Virginia. He's also survived by five grandsons, Jeremy Williams, Luke Williams, Seth Williams, Alexander Doan and Jack Prokopchuk; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
He's survived by three sisters, Hilda Mae "Hid" Gaston, Shirley Cassidy and Joyce Carden.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Alberta Hawk, Ruby Craft, Bernell "Nell" Gaston and Annabell Aires, and four brothers, Aaron "Mike" Gaston, Dee Lex "Johnny" Gaston, Harold "Don" Gaston, and Albert Gene "Tuck" Gaston.
Jack was a humble, hardworking man who always put his family first. He was a stealthy board game player and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and golf buddies. Jack was known for his bright smile and quick wit, and was an absolute master of corny "dad" jokes. Although dementia attempted to take everything, it could not steal his kindness and sense of humor, which he kept until the very end. The family loved his caregivers for his care, and for laughing at his jokes.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, Inc. in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Out of respect for the safety of others, the family kindly requests that face masks are worn. Interment will be in Union Hill Cemetery.
Donations in Jack's memory can be made to benefit the food pantry of the First Church of God in Punxsutawney by writing "memorial" on the check memo line. If you would like to leave a memorial condolence for Jack, please visit mccabewaldronfh.com.