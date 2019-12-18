|
Sherman "Sham" Ross Hollopeter, 93, of Big Run, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at DuBois Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was 93 years old.
"Sham" was born on March 21, 1926, in Big Run to his parents, Calvin and Jenny Hollopeter, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Big Run High School in 1944.
On Aug. 31, 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, June Ethel Fike. Sham and June enjoyed traveling, camping and family get-togethers. They were married for 60 years until June's passing in 2006.
He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was stationed in India in communications as a code operator. In 1946, he earned his ham radio operator license and was on the air for more than 70 years. For many years, on Feb. 2, he would broadcast the news of Groundhog Day around the world with the Punxsutawney Amateur Radio Club.
He was a member of the Big Run and the Lions Club. He was a past Cub Master for Cub Pack 250, and he was an active member of the Big Run United Methodist Church. He served on the Punxsutawney Area School Board for 15 years and worked as a salesman for Standard Pennant Company of Big Run for 40 years. In 2016, he was awarded the Man of the Year Award at the Big Run Peepers Banquet.
During retirement, he enjoyed golfing, being with family and frequenting Punxsutawney Phil's, where he was lovingly known as "Sweet Pea" and was befriended by the waitstaff and Ron and Kelli Byers of Rochester Mills.
In addition to his wife, Sherman was preceded in death by brothers Blaine M. Hollopeter and William C. Hollopeter; sisters Goldie Pifer, Lena Stuchell, Ella Mae Welch, Ruth Hess; and grandsons Trevor Stiner and Justin Stiner. He is survived by brother Bruce Holopter of Springfield, Missouri; daughter Patricia E. Hollopeter of Countryside, Illinois; sons Russell L. Hollopeter and wife Georgianna of Guysville, Ohio, Terry R. Hollopeter and wife Melody of Big Run, Keith D. Hollopeter and wife Charlotte of Big Run and Mark Hollopeter of Chicago; grandchildren Elijah Hollopeter and Tera Pearce, Shane Hollopeter and Kristi Patrick, Ross Hollopeter and Louanna Sidi; and great-grandchildren Christopher Stiner, Kylie Olson, Kloey Olson, Brandon Pearce, Trenten Pearce, Rileigh Hollopeter, Radon Hollopeter, Joey Pearce and Kennedy Pearce.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at St. Phillips United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Phillips United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Carole Bergman.
Interment will follow at McClure Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.
