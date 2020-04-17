|
Shirley Ann Steiner, 85, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Mulberry Square.
She was born in Adrian Hospital on March 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Joseph E. and M. Louise (VanBrunt) Steiner.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Punxsutawney.
Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Punxsutawney High School.
She was a gentle soul and had a tremendous love for animals, especially cats.
Following her graduation, she moved to Pittsburgh and worked at Mellon Bank; she later returned to her hometown and worked at Punxsutawney Area Hospital in the Business Office.
She is survived by one brother, Joseph B. Steiner and wife Elaine of Punxsutawney; two nieces, Stephanie Penman and husband David and Susan Steiner; great-niece Megan Dickey and husband Shane; great-nephews, Zachary Pape and Tristen Painter; and great-great-niece Madison Dickey.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc, Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the First Baptist Church, 209 East Union St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or an animal shelter.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 18, 2020