Shirley Anne Bleich
1935 - 2020
Shirley Anne Bleich, 85, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, while a resident at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1935, to the late Miles and Florence (Dunmire) Bleich in Punxsutawney.
She attended Punxsutawney High School. She worked at Cameron Manufacturing in Reynoldsville, and then Owens Illinois in Brookville. She went on to retire from Walmart in DuBois after 15 years. Shirley was very active, being a member of multiple bowling and softball groups, as well as participating in the Senior Olympics in both softball and basketball. She was a very social person; she loved surrounding herself with friends and particularly enjoyed working as cashier at Walmart, where she was able to meet many new people daily.
Shirley is survived by her very good friend Virginia "Ginny" Buhite; two dogs, Molly and Abby; one cat, Ethel; and her cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in passing by one brother, Robert Bleich.
In observance of the national pandemic, Shirley's services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
