Shirley Elizabeth (Fairman) Griffiths, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville.
She was born on June 16, 1928, in Owls Nest, Elk County, the first daughter and sixth child of Harry Hermes Fairman and Anna Eliza (Aiken) Fairman. Her family later moved to Genesee, Pa., where Shirley spent her childhood and teenage years. There, she met Hubert S. "Bill" Griffiths, and they were married on Sept. 14, 1946, in Ulysses, Pa.
Bill and Shirley arrived in Punxsutawney in 1957. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Punxsutawney Country Club and the Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society. She also supported the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, the George C. Brown Swimming Pool, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society and the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center through generous donations.
She enjoyed playing cards with friends who met regularly for card club. In her younger years, golf and bowling were two of her favorite pastimes. She also enjoyed helping with research into the family genealogies. Shirley had a wonderful sense of humor and an easy-going personality, and she loved seeing her family and friends stop by for a visit.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, who passed away on July 27, 1991; her parents; two sons, Gaylord L. Griffiths of Wescosville, Pa., and Jay A. Griffiths of Rockton; and also all of her nine siblings: Harry Fairman, Ernest Fairman, Roy Fairman, Milo Fairman, Earl Fairman, Frank Fairman, Anna Louise Elliott, Irvin Fairman and Raymond Fairman.
Shirley is survived by three children, daughter, Karen A. Offutt and husband Richard of Slippery Rock, daughter Cheryl D. Griffiths of Pittsburgh, and son John A. Griffiths and wife Mariann of Punxsutawney. In addition, she leaves eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren: Geoffrey J. Griffiths and fiancé Melissa Unterkofler, and their son, Noah; Rebecca M. Griffiths and wife Gillian Torrence and their twins Madeline and Brady; David W. Griffiths; Jordan N. Offutt; Nathan M. Offutt; Jason C. Griffiths and wife Kayla and their children Donovan, Jaedyn, Brooklyn, and Reagan; Ian L. Griffiths and his son Fletcher; and Adam N. Griffiths.
Private funeral services will under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.
For those who wish to honor Shirley's memory, the family suggests making a donation in her name to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
She was born on June 16, 1928, in Owls Nest, Elk County, the first daughter and sixth child of Harry Hermes Fairman and Anna Eliza (Aiken) Fairman. Her family later moved to Genesee, Pa., where Shirley spent her childhood and teenage years. There, she met Hubert S. "Bill" Griffiths, and they were married on Sept. 14, 1946, in Ulysses, Pa.
Bill and Shirley arrived in Punxsutawney in 1957. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Punxsutawney Country Club and the Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society. She also supported the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, the George C. Brown Swimming Pool, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society and the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center through generous donations.
She enjoyed playing cards with friends who met regularly for card club. In her younger years, golf and bowling were two of her favorite pastimes. She also enjoyed helping with research into the family genealogies. Shirley had a wonderful sense of humor and an easy-going personality, and she loved seeing her family and friends stop by for a visit.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, who passed away on July 27, 1991; her parents; two sons, Gaylord L. Griffiths of Wescosville, Pa., and Jay A. Griffiths of Rockton; and also all of her nine siblings: Harry Fairman, Ernest Fairman, Roy Fairman, Milo Fairman, Earl Fairman, Frank Fairman, Anna Louise Elliott, Irvin Fairman and Raymond Fairman.
Shirley is survived by three children, daughter, Karen A. Offutt and husband Richard of Slippery Rock, daughter Cheryl D. Griffiths of Pittsburgh, and son John A. Griffiths and wife Mariann of Punxsutawney. In addition, she leaves eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren: Geoffrey J. Griffiths and fiancé Melissa Unterkofler, and their son, Noah; Rebecca M. Griffiths and wife Gillian Torrence and their twins Madeline and Brady; David W. Griffiths; Jordan N. Offutt; Nathan M. Offutt; Jason C. Griffiths and wife Kayla and their children Donovan, Jaedyn, Brooklyn, and Reagan; Ian L. Griffiths and his son Fletcher; and Adam N. Griffiths.
Private funeral services will under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.
For those who wish to honor Shirley's memory, the family suggests making a donation in her name to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.