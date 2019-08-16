Home

Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Sykesville, PA
Shirley M. Allessi


1934 - 2019
Shirley M. Allessi Obituary
Shirley M. Allessi, 85, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
A daughter of the late George and Martha (Kovalyak) Quashnock, she was born on May 27, 1934, in Anita. On Sept. 7, 1953, she married Richard "Deacon" Allessi, who predeceased her on April 8, 2019.
Shirley is survived by three children, Mary Ann Madalis of Brockway, Richard (Bonnie) Allessi of Wexford and James M. (Debra) Allessi of South Carolina, as well as three grandchildren.
Besides her parents and her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, William Quashnock.
A graduate of Sykesville High School Class of 1951, she worked as a utility operator for Ideal Products. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church of Sykesville and enjoyed sewing, cooking, camping, fishing, gardening and flowers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church of Sykesville, with Father Bill Barron as celebrant.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 17, 2019
