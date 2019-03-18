Shirley R. Ragley, 83, of Punxsutawney, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, March 18, 2019.

She was born Sept. 12, 1935, in McCalmont Township, a daughter of the late Olive (Himes) and Harry McGee.

On Oct. 12, 1957, she married James S. Ragley, who preceded her in death on April 2, 2009.

Together, they owned and operated Ragley's Hardware in Punxsutawney.

Shirley was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church of Punxsutawney and also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

She was an avid golfer who also enjoyed playing bridge and walking.

Shirley is survived by, four children, daughter Lisa Ragley of Punxsutawney, son Stan Ragley of Charlotte, North Carolina, son Mark Ragley of Punxsutawney, and daughter Monica Pare and husband Mark of Atlanta, Georgia; two granddaughters, Ryle Pare and Madison Ragley; two grandsons, Tucker Pare and Landon Ragley; a sister, Martha Woodring of Silver Springs, Maryland; and a brother, Harry McGee and wife Geraldine of Altoona.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul McGee; a sister-in-law, Barb McGee; and a brother-in-law, Louis Woodring.

There will be no visitation or Mass held at this time. A Mass for Shirley will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Shirley, to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, 301 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to Jefferson County EMS, 501 Pine St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019