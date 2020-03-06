|
Stephen D. Arbaugh, 60, of Luthersburg, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Penn Highlands Healthcare after a lengthy illness.
He was born Aug. 20, 1959, in Erie, the son of the late Lester and Cyvil (Nicklas) Arbaugh. He was married to Cynthia (Milliron) Arbaugh, who survives in Luthersburg.
In addition to his wife, Stephen also leaves behind a son, Shawn Arbaugh of Treasure Lake; a sister, Patty Szocki of Erie; two brothers Larry Arbaugh of Girard and Daniel (Kim) Arbaugh of Krum, Texas; and two grandchildren, Theodore and Beau Arbaugh.
Stephen was a mechanic for Sylvania for many years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, camping, working on cars and playing with his grandchildren.
He was a member of West Liberty Baptist Church in DuBois.
Stephen was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Dale Arbaugh; two sisters, Elsie Szocki and Joyce Kirkland; and two brothers, Sonny and Douglas Arbaugh.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Services will follow on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Phil Colgan officiating.
Burial will follow in Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 7, 2020