Stephen W. Fairman, 95, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, at Jefferson Manor.
Stephen was born on Nov. 3, 1924, to Michael and Mary (Soltis) Fairman in Walston.
He married Anna Jane Thomas on Oct. 5, 1954. She preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2017.
He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Punxsutawney. Stephen retired from the A&P Supermarket as the manager of the dairy department. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, farming, hunting and spending time with his family.
Stephen was a WWII veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He served on various ships including the USS Prairie, USS AJAX, USS Ocelot, USS Holland and the USS Louisville.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen W. Fairman Jr., Punxsutawney, and Thomas Fairman, Punxsutawney; a daughter, Jane McClimans and husband Robert, Erie; a daughter-in-law, Peggy, Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Stephen Fairman and wife Shawnna, Nikki Dugan and husband Ryan, Ryan McClimans and wife Meghan, Michael McClimans and wife Angie, and Chris Fairman and wife Erin; and seven great-grandchildren, Madison and Bryce Fairman, Amelia, Mary Kate and Molly McClimans, and Lily and Julianna Dugan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Anna Fairman; a daughter, Debra Fairman; a son, Robert Fairman; two sisters Margaret Sakash and Helen Fairman; and a brother, Walter Fairman.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church at a time to be announced.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019