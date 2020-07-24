Stuart J. Marshall, 64, of 20 Spring St., Riverside, Rhode Island, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Michele (Ducharme) Marshall.
A celebration of his life will be held on a date and time to be announced. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Contributions in Stuart's memory to the American Heart Association
, 1 State St., Providence, RI 02908, would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, 350 Willett Ave., Riverside, RI.
