1/1
Stuart J. Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart J. Marshall, 64, of 20 Spring St., Riverside, Rhode Island, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Michele (Ducharme) Marshall.
A celebration of his life will be held on a date and time to be announced. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Contributions in Stuart's memory to the American Heart Association, 1 State St., Providence, RI 02908, would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, 350 Willett Ave., Riverside, RI.
For a full obituary and online condolences, visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved