Susan R. Guzzo, age 60, of Rockton, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Union Township.
Born on Nov. 13, 1959, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Ira Eugene and Ruth (Dallen-bach) Fillhart. Her mother survives and lives in Punxsutawney.
She was married to David "Scott" Guzzo. He preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2007.
Susan had just retired from Acosta Sales and Marketing after many years of service.
She served on the Union Township Park Committee for many years and was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, where she was active in church affairs.
Susan loved baking, quilting, traveling and going to different places to eat. She was known as a "foodie." Above all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a kind, loving person who had the ability to light up any room. Once you met Susan, you had a friend for life.
She is survived by her children, Joshua J. Muth and wife Sarah of Wheeling, West Virginia, Michael P. Muth of Rockton, Sherri S. Muth and fiancé Ryan Slack of Sunset Beach, North Carolina; her companion, Blaine Buchheit of Punxsutawney; two bro-thers Pastor James Fillhart and wife Sue of Punxsutawney and Gary Fillhart and wife Elaine of Stump Creek; two grandchildren, Zachary and Maxwell Muth; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Susan's wishes there will be no public visitation, and a celebration of her life will be held at Union Township Park and will be announced in the near future.
Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Roseville Independent Chapel Phase 2 Building Fund, 3598 U.S. Rt. 322, Brookville, PA 15825.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.