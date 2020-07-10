Suzanne Smith, 83, died peacefully in her home in Casa Grande, Arizona, on June 8, 2020.
She was the daughter of Pierre L. and Winette Dillman Smith, born in Punxsutawney on Feb. 17, 1937. Suzanne graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1955 and Bucknell University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority while in college.
Suzanne is survived by her sister, Phebe Smith Krouse of Treasure Lake, DuBois; nephews Pierre Smith Krouse of Dallas, Texas (Dr. Dorothy Mundy Krouse), and Andrew Krouse of Reading; and a niece, Colby Suzanne Krouse of Chicago, Illinois.
Suzanne was a teacher in a number of locales in the United States, Europe and Japan, with her final assignment as a first-grade teacher at Casa Grande's East/Palo Verde Elementary School, from which she retired. She was a lifetime ambassador of all things groundhog, having grown up in Punxsutawney, The Weather Capital of the World. An active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Casa Grande, she served numerous charities and organizations, including the Casa Grande Art Museum, Casa Grande's Alpha Epsilon Sorority, The American Association of University Women and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She traveled widely in Europe, South America, the Far East and Australia.
A memorial service will be held in Casa Grande at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., with interment at Circle Hill Cemetery in Punxsutawney at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, persons attending the memorial service should wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Casa Grande, the Casa Grande Art Museum or the charity of one's choice
.