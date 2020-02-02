|
Tammy Jo (Haddow) Courteau, 38, of Penfield passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
She was born in DuBois on Feb. 27, 1981, a daughter of the late Gary Edwin Haddow and the late Cathy Jean (Emerick) Haddow.
Tammy was a 1999 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
She had a special relationship with her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Haddow of Cape Coral, Florida. Her grandmother related that Tammy was always loving and took the time to call her weekly.
Tammy endured a lot of adversity in her life, and it was not easy, but she tried to do her best for herself and her children.
In addition to her grandmother, she is survived by two children, Brayden Courteau and Faith Marie Courteau of Penfield, and one brother, Chad Haddow of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Chet Haddow; maternal grandparents Ethel and Frank Emerick; and paternal grandfather Edwin Haddow.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Carole Bergman.
Her ashes will be interred with her brother, Chet Haddow, at Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the funeral home and will be given to her children. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 3, 2020