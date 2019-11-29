|
Thelma Evelyn Hyskell, 81, of Smicksburg, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 7, 1938, to Donald and Mary (Brosius) Chambers in Indiana County.
Thelma was a retired paramedic for Kittanning No. 6 Ambulance and a volunteer for Dayton Area Ambulance Service for many years. She was an active member of Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.
Thelma loved baking for family, friends and various fundraisers. One of her favorite activities was baking for the annual Smicksburg festivals, where her yard became a gathering place. She was an active member of the community, serving on the Indiana County Board of Elections, Smicksburg Town Council and Smicksburg Cemetery Association. Thelma had a great love for and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Thomas Hyskell of Smicksburg and Ronald (Renee) Hyskell of Ford City; daughters Jackie (Ronald) Schreckengost of Charles Town, West Virginia, Anita (Perry) Gaston of Newark, Delaware, Patricia (Dennis) Smail of Vandergrift, Mary (Chris) Palermo of Avondale, and Paula (Thomas) Smulik of Rural Valley; brother Robert Chambers (Clara) of Smicksburg; sister Bonnie Jean (Edward) Fisher of Charles Town, West Virginia; sisters-in-law Shirley Chambers, Punxsutawney, and Janice Chambers, Mt. Gilead, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clair W. Hyskell; brothers Donald and Norman Chambers; and sister Betty Heberling.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Glade Run Presbyterian Church in Dayton, with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating. Burial will take place in the Smicksburg Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church or Good Samaritan Hospice - Concordia Lutheran Ministries at Cabot.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 30, 2019