Theresa Rose Serian, 91, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Rossiter, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after a long and fun-filled life.
Theresa was born in Cramer on April 15, 1929, a daughter of the late Rachel (Grock) and Joseph Guilyard.
She was married to John G. Serian, who preceded her in death on May 30, 2010.
She worked at the Cameron Sylvania Plant in Reynoldsville for many years, and also for Area Agency on Aging for many years, in addition to being a wonderful wife to John and a loving mother to her children.
She loved people, her family, friends, music and polka dancing. She always looked her best and had many friends who were so good and caring to her. Theresa's presence was apparent by her distinctive laugh and warm smile, and she will be missed by all who loved her.
Theresa is survived by her two children, son John R. Serian of Punxsutawney and daughter Betty Lou Serian of Camp Hill, and two grandchildren, John G. Serian and Julia Rose Serian, both of Punxsutawney. She is also survived by two brothers, Albert Guilyard of DuBois and Bill Guilyard of New York.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Smith, who passed away March 1, 2015; a sister, Jean Cretti; and brothers Raymond and Lewis Guilyard.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at SS.C.D. in Punxsutawney, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will be in Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Rossiter.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Serian, to Music in the Park or to VNA Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020